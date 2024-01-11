Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh’s educational qualification, net worth, relationship status and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 11, 2024
Fatima was born on 11th January, 1992 to Vipin Sharma and Raj Tabassum.
She has a brother named Shaanib Shaik and both seem to have a good bonding with each other.
She did her schooling from St. Xavier’s High School, Mumbai. Fatimah went to Mithibai College, Vile Parle, Mumbai for higher education.
Before coming into the film industry, she was a part of the television industry and has done shows like - Best Of Luck Nikki, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Ladies Special.
According to media sources, she has a current net worth of 20 crore rupees, approximately.
There were rumours of her being in a relationship with Aparshakti Khurana, but not much attention was given to the rumours.
Later on, after doing Dangal, she was seen super close to Aamir Khan and people started to think that they were together.
She was tagged as India’s most beautiful vegetarian along with John Abraham in 2022 by PETA.
