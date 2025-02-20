Dangal to Hindi Medium; TOP 10 highest Bollywood grossers in China
Shivi Paswan
| Feb 20, 2025
Here are TOP 10 most loved bollywood films in China.
Secret Superstar crossed Rs 757 crores.
Hindi Medium earned over Rs 300 crores.
Dangal earned highest in China making around Rs 1305 crores.
Andhadhun was a big success, earning Rs 333 crores.
Hichki collected around Rs 156 crores in china.
Toilet Ek Prem Katha made Rs 100 crores.
Mom starring Shri devi earned Rs 110 crores.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a success by earning Rs 295 crores.
Despite being in controversies PK made around Rs 128 crores in China.
