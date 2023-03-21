Dangal to Pathaan: Top 10 highest grossing Indian films worldwide by gross box office collection

There have been many good Indian movies in the past which have made a great box office collection. Here, take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Mar 21, 2023

Dangal

Aamir Khan's sports drama film made Rs 2024 crore at the worldwide box office.

Baahubali 2

This movie of Prabhas made Rs 1810 crore at the worldwide box office.

RRR

SS Rajamouli's movie made Rs 1236 crore at the worldwide box office.

KGF

This film of south star Yash made Rs 1235.2 crore at the worldwide box office.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's action drama film minted Rs 1050 crore at the worldwide box office.

Bajrangi Bhaaijaan

Salman Khan's film made Rs 910 crore at the worldwide box office.

Secret Superstar

Zaira Wasim and Aamir Khan's film made RS 858 crore at the worldwide box office.

PK

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma's PK made Rs 743 crore.

2.0

Rajinikanth's 2.0 made Rs 648 crore at the box office.

Sanju

Sanjay Dutt's film made Rs 585 crore at the worldwide box office.

