AI imagines Harry Potter stars at Benaras Ghats

Here, take a look at the list of Harry Potter AI generated characters on the ghats of Benaras.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2023
Albus Dumbledore is seen enjoying a boat ride in this AI snap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harry Potter is shown with his pet dragon in the AI-generated snap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alan Rickman essayed by Severus Snape looks pretty mysterious.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dobby is seen as bhikshu in Benaras.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Emma Watson is seen as Hermoine on the banks of Ganga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ron Weasley looks like a royal sadhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hagrid is seen as a happy sadhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tom Felton played Draco Malfoy who wore an all-black outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The AI art was created by Gokul Pillai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ralph Fiennes essayed Lord Voldemort who looked scary.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How cool do the AI images of Harry Potter in Benaras looks?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The characters were seen on the mystic ghats and look so different.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
