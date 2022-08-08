Alia Bhatt's sources of income

Darlings actress Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
As per Hindustan Times, Alia's net worth in 2021 was Rs 517 crore.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt is the founder and owner of Ed-a-Mamma, a clothing brand for kids. As per Business Insider, the brand reportedly became a Rs 150 crore business.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt launched her own production company Eternal Sunshine Productions and released Darlings. Reportedly, the film rights were acquired by Netflix for Rs 80 crore.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt has invested undisclosed amounts in various businesses. She invested in the fashion business, e-commerce website and much more.Source: Bollywood
She reportedly charges between Rs 15 crore to Rs 18 crore per film.Source: Bollywood
