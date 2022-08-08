Alia Bhatt's sources of income

Darlings actress Alia Bhatt is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood.

Janhvi Sharma

Alia Bhatt's net worth

As per Hindustan Times, Alia's net worth in 2021 was Rs 517 crore.

Alia Bhatt's clothing brand

Alia Bhatt is the founder and owner of Ed-a-Mamma, a clothing brand for kids. As per Business Insider, the brand reportedly became a Rs 150 crore business.

Alia Bhatt's production company Eternal Sunshine Productions

Alia Bhatt launched her own production company Eternal Sunshine Productions and released Darlings. Reportedly, the film rights were acquired by Netflix for Rs 80 crore.

Alia Bhatt invests in multiple businesses multiple businesses

Alia Bhatt has invested undisclosed amounts in various businesses. She invested in the fashion business, e-commerce website and much more.

Alia Bhatt charges a bomb for a film

She reportedly charges between Rs 15 crore to Rs 18 crore per film.

