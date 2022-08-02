There’s no doubt that Alia Bhatt is one of the most stunning actresses we have in the industry. Here are secrets about her flawless look…Source: Bollywood
Alia was never fat, but she was on a chubbier side. Her transformation is an inspiration for people.Source: Bollywood
Alia sleeps well, avoids lots of makeup and lets her skin breathe. Reportedly, she uses multani mitti to get a radiant, crystal clear face.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actress washes her hair every two days with mild shampoo. She also takes Vitamin A in the form of supplements or diet for her amazing hair.Source: Bollywood
Alia’s diet includes heavy breakfast, moderate lunch and a very light dinner. She includes detoxifying foods in her diet.Source: Bollywood
The actress does cardio and also practices yoga. She also lunges and squats, and that helps her in strengthening of the legs and supports the spine.Source: Bollywood
Alia prefers to be in minimal makeup when she makes public appearances. Her colossal kajal and lip moisturizer are something which is always there in her bag.Source: Bollywood
Well, Alia is one of the stylish actresses in the industry and her fashion game is bang on always.Source: Bollywood
