Alia Bhatt's secret to flawless look

There’s no doubt that Alia Bhatt is one of the most stunning actresses we have in the industry. Here are secrets about her flawless look…

Murtuza Iqbal

Alia’s transformation

Alia was never fat, but she was on a chubbier side. Her transformation is an inspiration for people.

Alia’s skin care routine

Alia sleeps well, avoids lots of makeup and lets her skin breathe. Reportedly, she uses multani mitti to get a radiant, crystal clear face.

Alia’s hair care

Reportedly, the actress washes her hair every two days with mild shampoo. She also takes Vitamin A in the form of supplements or diet for her amazing hair.

Alia’s diet

Alia’s diet includes heavy breakfast, moderate lunch and a very light dinner. She includes detoxifying foods in her diet.

Alia’s workout routine

The actress does cardio and also practices yoga. She also lunges and squats, and that helps her in strengthening of the legs and supports the spine.

Alia’s beauty essentials

Alia prefers to be in minimal makeup when she makes public appearances. Her colossal kajal and lip moisturizer are something which is always there in her bag.

Alia’s style

Well, Alia is one of the stylish actresses in the industry and her fashion game is bang on always.

