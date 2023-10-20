Darsheel Safary recommends his favourite web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Darsheel Safary has THIS 5 OTT recommendations for fans. Your weekend in sorted!

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 20, 2023

Time for Hukus Bukus

The little boy from Taare Zameeen Par, Darsheel Safary, is all grown up and is set to play an aspiring cricketer in the film Hukus Bukus.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Top OTT recommendations

Ahead of the release, we got in touch with Darsheel Safary and asked him for his top 5 OTT recommendations. Here's the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen's Gambit

His first choice was Queen's Gambit. The series is on Netflix and is about Beth Harmon who wants to be world's best chess player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What he loves?

He says that the show can be watched anytime and there's always something to learn every time you watch it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 1992

The next show on his list is Scam 1992. It is directed by Hansal Mehta and stars Pratik Gandhi. It is on Netflix. It is based on 1992 stock market scam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What he loves?

He stated that the show teaches us how we as humans use emotions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Family Man

Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, The Family Man series is next on his list. It has two seasons and can be watched on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What he likes?

He likes the humour, fun and production value of the show. He says he has a smile on his face whenever he watches The Family Man.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Squid Game on Netflix

The fourth on his list is the much-acclaimed Korean series Squid Game. It is edgy and full of thrill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What he likes?

He loves every aspect of the series including the games, emotions, politics and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hannibal

It is a psychological horror-thriller series on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a cannibalistic serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What he likes?

He says that the series has top-notch production value and is a must watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Here’s why Katrina Kaif didn’t marry Salman Khan after breakup with Ranbir Kapoor, but chose Vicky Kaushal

 

 Find Out More