Darsheel Safary recommends his favourite web series on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Darsheel Safary has THIS 5 OTT recommendations for fans. Your weekend in sorted!
The little boy from Taare Zameeen Par, Darsheel Safary, is all grown up and is set to play an aspiring cricketer in the film Hukus Bukus.
Ahead of the release, we got in touch with Darsheel Safary and asked him for his top 5 OTT recommendations. Here's the list.
His first choice was Queen's Gambit. The series is on Netflix and is about Beth Harmon who wants to be world's best chess player.
He says that the show can be watched anytime and there's always something to learn every time you watch it.
The next show on his list is Scam 1992. It is directed by Hansal Mehta and stars Pratik Gandhi. It is on Netflix. It is based on 1992 stock market scam.
He stated that the show teaches us how we as humans use emotions.
Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, The Family Man series is next on his list. It has two seasons and can be watched on Netflix.
He likes the humour, fun and production value of the show. He says he has a smile on his face whenever he watches The Family Man.
The fourth on his list is the much-acclaimed Korean series Squid Game. It is edgy and full of thrill.
He loves every aspect of the series including the games, emotions, politics and more.
It is a psychological horror-thriller series on Amazon Prime Video. It is about a cannibalistic serial killer.
He says that the series has top-notch production value and is a must watch.
