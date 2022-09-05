Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses we have in the Indian film industry. She predominantly works in regional films.Source: Bollywood
Keerthy Suresh is known for her desi looks, chubby avatar and her traditional and culturally attached image. However, the actress dropped the hot bomb with her sensuous photoshoot.Source: Bollywood
The Bhola Shankar beauty has left everyone shellshocked with her transformation and her new look. The silver body-hugging gown has sent her fans into a tizzy.Source: Bollywood
So, fans have usually seen Keerthy in a traditional avatar. Her transformation has left everyone in shock. Fans commented on Keerthy's post saying that they miss her chubby and desi avatar.Source: Bollywood
As seen in the pictures and noticed by the fans, Keerthy Suresh has lost weight. It has concerned fans who loved her always. It seems fans like her traditional avatar more and hence, the change is shocking for them.Source: Bollywood
Keerthy Suresh opted for a subtle glam. She wore a subtle dewy look and not the OTT glam, yet she raised the temperatures and how!Source: Bollywood
We love this new look of Keerthy Suresh. Also, does she look a little bit like Alia Bhatt in the first picture? What are your thoughts? Let us know...Source: Bollywood
