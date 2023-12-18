Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan? Check Indian movies on the India's Most Wanted don on OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
It is said Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi. He is reportedly kept under strict security measures. He is the sole occupant on the hospital floor, as per reports.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An ETimes report claims he has been under observation for the last two days over alleged case of poisoning.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Let's check out movies based on the gangster. Black Friday is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is based on the 1993 bombings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Company starring Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn and more is said to be based on the dreaded Don as well. Watch it on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Randeep Hooda starrer D is also said to be based on Dawood Ibrahim. It is on YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vinod Khanna played Dawood Ibrahim in Risk. The movie is on MUBI.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shootout at Lokhandwala is also based on the criminal gangster. Watch it on Hotstar or JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Emraan Hashmi played young Dawood Ibrahim. Watch the movie on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar played the Don in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara. Watch it on JioCinema or Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
D-Day is on YouTube. It features Rishi Kapoor playing a character based on Dawood Ibrahim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonu Sood played the role of character inspired by Dawood Ibrahim in Shootout at Wadala. Watch it on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gashmeer Mahajani played Raja, a character inspired by Ibrahim in Dongari Ka Raja. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor played Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in the movie Haseena Parkar. Her brother Siddhanth played the don. Watch it on ZEE5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Christmas 2023: A look back at the most gorgeous celeb X'Mas trees to deck up your home
Find Out More