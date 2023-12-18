Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan? Check Indian movies on the India's Most Wanted don on OTT

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023

It is said Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Karachi. He is reportedly kept under strict security measures. He is the sole occupant on the hospital floor, as per reports.  

An ETimes report claims he has been under observation for the last two days over alleged case of poisoning.

Let's check out movies based on the gangster. Black Friday is on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is based on the 1993 bombings.

Company starring Mohanlal, Ajay Devgn and more is said to be based on the dreaded Don as well. Watch it on Zee5.

Randeep Hooda starrer D is also said to be based on Dawood Ibrahim. It is on YouTube.

Vinod Khanna played Dawood Ibrahim in Risk. The movie is on MUBI.

Shootout at Lokhandwala is also based on the criminal gangster. Watch it on Hotstar or JioCinema.

In Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Emraan Hashmi played young Dawood Ibrahim. Watch the movie on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Akshay Kumar played the Don in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara. Watch it on JioCinema or Amazon Prime Video.

D-Day is on YouTube. It features Rishi Kapoor playing a character based on Dawood Ibrahim.

Sonu Sood played the role of character inspired by Dawood Ibrahim in Shootout at Wadala. Watch it on JioCinema.

Gashmeer Mahajani played Raja, a character inspired by Ibrahim in Dongari Ka Raja. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Shraddha Kapoor played Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar in the movie Haseena Parkar. Her brother Siddhanth played the don. Watch it on ZEE5.

