Dawood Ibrahim: Underworld don's unknown obsession for Bollywood queens
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Dawood Ibrahim is said to have deep connections with the film industry for many years.
Back in the old times, he was linked with many of the actresses and was also attracted to some of them.
Mandakini, who gained popularity for her daring performance in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, was linked to Dawood. She was frequently spotted at the cricket stadium with Dawood.
Although there was no confirmation as such, still Mandakini’s career was affected.
Dawood was also rumored to be close to actress Anita Ayub from the 1990s. Rumor has it that Dawood's men attacked producer Javed Siddiqui after he declined to include Anita in his movie.
The fearless actress of her era, Mamta Kulkarni, made headlines more for her connections to the criminal underworld than for her roles in movies.
Jasmine Dhunna never dated the don but he was reportedly fascinated towards her.
It is said that after being harassed by his men, Jasmine had to eventually leave the country.
