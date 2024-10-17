DDLJ to Ishq Vishk: 5 Best Karwa Chauth scenes in Bollywood movies
BollywoodLife
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 17, 2024
Karwa Chauth aka Karaka Chaturthi falls on October 20, 2024 this year.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is mostly followed by married women, who fast whole day for their husband. But in Ishq Vishk, we see even young couple in love celebrating it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sometimes, even men fast for their wives/lover. We've seen this in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's DDLJ.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Biwi No 1, this Karwa Chauth scene brings the twist in the story. Hence, it's quite memorable.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baghban showed us that distance won't stop a couple from celebrating Karwa Chauth, as they break the fast over phone.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In Naseeb Apna Apna, this scene is quite interesting as two women fast for one man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
This scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is quite endearing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Animal's Karwa Chauth scene also brings a major twist in the story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Some lovers soak in their love as they look at the moon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
In HDDCS, Aishwarya Rai's character is unhappy, but still celebrates the festival.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 movies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected that turned out to be major hits
Find Out More