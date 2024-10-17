DDLJ to Ishq Vishk: 5 Best Karwa Chauth scenes in Bollywood movies

Oct 17, 2024

Karwa Chauth aka Karaka Chaturthi falls on October 20, 2024 this year.

It is mostly followed by married women, who fast whole day for their husband. But in Ishq Vishk, we see even young couple in love celebrating it.

Sometimes, even men fast for their wives/lover. We've seen this in Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol's DDLJ.

In Biwi No 1, this Karwa Chauth scene brings the twist in the story. Hence, it's quite memorable.

Baghban showed us that distance won't stop a couple from celebrating Karwa Chauth, as they break the fast over phone.

In Naseeb Apna Apna, this scene is quite interesting as two women fast for one man.

This scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is quite endearing.

Animal's Karwa Chauth scene also brings a major twist in the story.

Some lovers soak in their love as they look at the moon.

In HDDCS, Aishwarya Rai's character is unhappy, but still celebrates the festival.

