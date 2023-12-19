Deadpool 3 to Joker: Hollywood new movies to watch out for in 2024
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023
Following a series of solo films made under Fox, Deadpool makes its debut appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Dune: Part Two, a direct sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-nominated epic from 2021, stars Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Timothee Chalamet.
Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn, the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator, in the musical Joker's sequel, according to the reports.
In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po Ping sets off on a new journey in search of inner serenity.
The action-packed animated comedy IF, starring John Krasinski, is about to hit screens.
Denzel Washington and Hollywood veteran Ridley Scott are reuniting for the director's next Gladiator sequel.
Oscar winner Barry Jenkins is the director of Mufasa: The Lion King, a precursor to the 2019 live-action film The Lion King.
Following a young Furiosa as she matures after being removed from the Green Place of Many Mothers, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the fifth installment in George Miller's Mad Max trilogy.
