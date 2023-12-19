Deadpool 3 to Joker: Hollywood new movies to watch out for in 2024

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

Following a series of solo films made under Fox, Deadpool makes its debut appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dune: Part Two, a direct sequel to Denis Villeneuve's Oscar-nominated epic from 2021, stars Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Timothee Chalamet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lady Gaga will play Harley Quinn, the Clown Prince of Crime's co-conspirator, in the musical Joker's sequel, according to the reports.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po Ping sets off on a new journey in search of inner serenity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The action-packed animated comedy IF, starring John Krasinski, is about to hit screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Denzel Washington and Hollywood veteran Ridley Scott are reuniting for the director's next Gladiator sequel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oscar winner Barry Jenkins is the director of Mufasa: The Lion King, a precursor to the 2019 live-action film The Lion King.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Following a young Furiosa as she matures after being removed from the Green Place of Many Mothers, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the fifth installment in George Miller's Mad Max trilogy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee to Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family: Underrated Bollywood films of 2023

 

 Find Out More