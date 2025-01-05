Deepika Padukone turns 39: A look at her net worth, assets, pay per film and more

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 05, 2025

Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The actress turns 39 today and is celebrating her day with her husband Ranveer Singh, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, and family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

According to an ET Now report, Deepika Padukone's net worth is around Rs 500 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per reports, Deepika Padukone commands a hefty fee of Rs 30 crore per movie role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, her monthly income is around Rs 3 crore and her annual earnings of around Rs 40 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone purchased a lavish home in Prabhadevi for Rs 16 crore. The couple bought a quadruplex in Bandra for Rs 119 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They also own a 5BHK apartment in Worli's Beaumonde Towers, worth Rs 40 crore. Deepika has a bungalow in Alibagh, purchased for Rs 22 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone has investments in start-ups like Epigamia and Supertails around Rs 35 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She has a Tissot Classic Prince Diamonds watch worth Rs 8 lakh and a Cartier Love bracelet valued at Rs 4 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Janhvi-Shikhar, Vijay-Tamannaah and more; celebrity couples we wish to see get married in 2025

 

 Find Out More