Deepika Padukone turns 39: A look at her net worth, assets, pay per film and more
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 05, 2025
Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses of Bollywood.
The actress turns 39 today and is celebrating her day with her husband Ranveer Singh, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, and family.
According to an ET Now report, Deepika Padukone's net worth is around Rs 500 crore.
As per reports, Deepika Padukone commands a hefty fee of Rs 30 crore per movie role.
Reportedly, her monthly income is around Rs 3 crore and her annual earnings of around Rs 40 crore.
Deepika Padukone purchased a lavish home in Prabhadevi for Rs 16 crore. The couple bought a quadruplex in Bandra for Rs 119 crore.
They also own a 5BHK apartment in Worli's Beaumonde Towers, worth Rs 40 crore. Deepika has a bungalow in Alibagh, purchased for Rs 22 crore.
Deepika Padukone has investments in start-ups like Epigamia and Supertails around Rs 35 crore.
She has a Tissot Classic Prince Diamonds watch worth Rs 8 lakh and a Cartier Love bracelet valued at Rs 4 lakh.
