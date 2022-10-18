The demand on Bollywood actors to perennially look good on screen, especially leading men and ladies, leads to their ultra-strict diets, with some like Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and others having also completely sworn off smoking and alcohol.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone is a firm practitioner of yoga and as such, smoking and drinking is a strict no.
Akshay Kumar seldom eats friend food or sweets, so forget about smoking anddrinking.
Ditto for John Abraham, for whom smoking, drinking, fried stuff and sweets are all off the menu.
Unlike in his heydays, Amitabh Bachchan is said to have quit smoking, drinking in the late 90s.
Sonakshi Sinha is all about hitting the gym and staying away from cigarettes and alcohol.
Sonam Kapoor doesn't smoke and also promotes electronic cigarettes for those who wish to quit.
Sidharth Malhotra is a complete fitness freak, which means no smoking or drinking for him,
Ever since Parineeti Chopra took her fitness more seriously cigarettes and alcohol went off the radar.
We needn't elaborate how much into fitness Shilpa Shetty is. No wonder she doesn't drink or smoke.
