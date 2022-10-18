Bollywood actors who are teetotallers

The demand on Bollywood actors to perennially look good on screen, especially leading men and ladies, leads to their ultra-strict diets, with some like Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, John Abraham and others having also completely sworn off smoking and alcohol.

Russel D'Silva

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a firm practitioner of yoga and as such, smoking and drinking is a strict no.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar seldom eats friend food or sweets, so forget about smoking anddrinking.

John Abraham

Ditto for John Abraham, for whom smoking, drinking, fried stuff and sweets are all off the menu.

Amitabh Bachchan

Unlike in his heydays, Amitabh Bachchan is said to have quit smoking, drinking in the late 90s.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is all about hitting the gym and staying away from cigarettes and alcohol.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor doesn’t smoke and also promotes electronic cigarettes for those who wish to quit.

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra is a complete fitness freak, which means no smoking or drinking for him,

Parineeti Chopra

Ever since Parineeti Chopra took her fitness more seriously cigarettes and alcohol went off the radar.

Shilpa Shetty

We needn’t elaborate how much into fitness Shilpa Shetty is. No wonder she doesn’t drink or smoke.

