Bollywood divas in SHEER sarees

Bollywood beauties have always mesmerized everyone in the choicest ensembles and western wear. BUT nothing beats the magic of sarees. Let's check out the Bollywood beauties is mesmerizing sheer sarees.

Anushka Sharma in sheer saree

Anushka Sharma who'll be next seen in Chakda Express is always grace redefined in every ensemble. However, his desi avatar always bowls over. Here's Anushka in mint green saree.

Bhumi Pednekar in sheer saree

The Raksha Bandhan actress also donned a sheer saree. Bhumi Pednekar looks very pretty in a sheer red saree.

Alia Bhatt in sheer saree

Preggers Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in an organza silk saree for the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia will be seen in Darlings and Brahmastra next.

Sonam Kapoor in sheer saree

Preggers Sonam Kapoor is one helluva fashionista. She was seen in a white saree with a floral border and blouse. Sonam is super pretty.

Deepika Padukone in sheer saree

Pathaan and Fighter actress Deepika Padukone recently wore a black sheer saree at an event. She stole millions of hearts all over again.

Katrina Kaif in sheer saree

Tiger 3 beauty has donned some prettiest saree at various events. Here's one of the sarees Katrina Kaif wore which is partially sheer.

Malaika Arora in sheer saree

Trust Malaika Arora to add oomph in every outfit. Here's the actress in a saree white saree.

Priyanka Chopra in sheer saree

PeeCee who's next in Bollywood is Jee Le Zaraa donned a sheer black saree for a Hollywood event. Trust Priyanka to take desi to Hollywood in the hottest manner.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in sheer saree

Bebo is yet another DIVA who always carried each of her outfits with such poise and grace. Here's the Laal Singh Chaddha actress in a sheer pink saree at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding.

