Bollywood beauties have always mesmerized everyone in the choicest ensembles and western wear. BUT nothing beats the magic of sarees. Let's check out the Bollywood beauties is mesmerizing sheer sarees.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma who'll be next seen in Chakda Express is always grace redefined in every ensemble. However, his desi avatar always bowls over. Here's Anushka in mint green saree.Source: Bollywood
The Raksha Bandhan actress also donned a sheer saree. Bhumi Pednekar looks very pretty in a sheer red saree.Source: Bollywood
Preggers Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in an organza silk saree for the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia will be seen in Darlings and Brahmastra next.Source: Bollywood
Preggers Sonam Kapoor is one helluva fashionista. She was seen in a white saree with a floral border and blouse. Sonam is super pretty.Source: Bollywood
Pathaan and Fighter actress Deepika Padukone recently wore a black sheer saree at an event. She stole millions of hearts all over again.Source: Bollywood
Tiger 3 beauty has donned some prettiest saree at various events. Here's one of the sarees Katrina Kaif wore which is partially sheer.Source: Bollywood
Trust Malaika Arora to add oomph in every outfit. Here's the actress in a saree white saree.Source: Bollywood
PeeCee who's next in Bollywood is Jee Le Zaraa donned a sheer black saree for a Hollywood event. Trust Priyanka to take desi to Hollywood in the hottest manner.Source: Bollywood
Bebo is yet another DIVA who always carried each of her outfits with such poise and grace. Here's the Laal Singh Chaddha actress in a sheer pink saree at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding.Source: Bollywood
