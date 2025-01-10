Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other popular actresses who worked through pregnancy
Sanskruti Nemane
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 10, 2025
Alia Bhatt was shooting for her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone while she was pregnant with Raha. She was seen promoting films as well and has been inspiring women.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone was shooting for Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD while she was pregnant with Dua.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan made pregnancy looked easy. She was working while she was pregnant with Taimur and also during her second pregnancy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia was pregnant when she was shooting for A Thursday. She was eight months pregnant and the makers then made changes in the story.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam Dhar was shooting for Article 370 when she was pregnant. She also promoted the film while being pregnant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bharti Singh has shared that she was working a day before she delivered her baby boy. She also resumed work very soon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Juhi Chawla shot for her 2001 film One Two Ka Four. She was pregnant that time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya Bachchan was shooting for when she was shooting for the classic Sholay when she was pregnant with her first child. She also shot for Chupke Chupke.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: RRR, Magadheera and other top films of Game Changer star Ram Charan available on OTT
Find Out More