Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and other popular actresses who worked through pregnancy

Sanskruti Nemane Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 10, 2025

Alia Bhatt was shooting for her Hollywood debut film, Heart Of Stone while she was pregnant with Raha. She was seen promoting films as well and has been inspiring women.

Deepika Padukone was shooting for Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD while she was pregnant with Dua.

Kareena Kapoor Khan made pregnancy looked easy. She was working while she was pregnant with Taimur and also during her second pregnancy.

Neha Dhupia was pregnant when she was shooting for A Thursday. She was eight months pregnant and the makers then made changes in the story.

Yami Gautam Dhar was shooting for Article 370 when she was pregnant. She also promoted the film while being pregnant.

Bharti Singh has shared that she was working a day before she delivered her baby boy. She also resumed work very soon.

Juhi Chawla shot for her 2001 film One Two Ka Four. She was pregnant that time.

Jaya Bachchan was shooting for when she was shooting for the classic Sholay when she was pregnant with her first child. She also shot for Chupke Chupke.

