Hey you Bollywood Buffs, let's have a dekko at the Bollywood actresses who love to flaunt their curvaceous figures in ruched-bodycon dresses.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone is a DIVA. She has been ruling hearts ever since she made her debut. Here's the gorgeous beauty in black faux leather ruched dress.Source: Bollywood
Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor loves to flaunt her curvaceous figure. Here are two of her ruched dress in a bodycon style. One in white and one in nude.Source: Bollywood
Budding Bollywood debutante Shanaya Kapoor is already a fashionista. Shanaya shared a picture in a ruched white outfit and flaunted her model-like poses.Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan is a forever drama queen. Not just in expression-wise but also when it comes to her outfits. Here's Sara in a black and white outfitSource: Bollywood
Ananya Panday is also turning up the heat with her choicest looks. Ananya loves bodycon and ruched dresses. Here are two of the prettiest ruched outfits donned by Ananya.Source: Bollywood
Bollywood debutante Khushi Kapoor is a petite beauty. Here's the actress in a printed chocolate ruched dress. Khushi will be seen in The Archies on Netflix.Source: Bollywood
Adipurush, Ganapath beauty Kriti Sanon has also experimented in ruched outfits. Here are two of Kriti's ruched looks. Ain't she a beauty?Source: Bollywood
Darlings and Brahmastra beauty Alia is a gorgeous DIVA. Here are two very opposite in style ruched dresses Alia wore on different occasions. She rocked both!Source: Bollywood
Palak Tiwari is also a Bollywood aspirant. Here are some of the times when Palak flaunted her figure in ruched dresses.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!