Bollywood DIVAS in ruched dresses

Hey you Bollywood Buffs, let's have a dekko at the Bollywood actresses who love to flaunt their curvaceous figures in ruched-bodycon dresses.

Shivani Pawaskar

Deepika Padukone in black!

Deepika Padukone is a DIVA. She has been ruling hearts ever since she made her debut. Here's the gorgeous beauty in black faux leather ruched dress.

Janhvi Kapoor sizzles

Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor loves to flaunt her curvaceous figure. Here are two of her ruched dress in a bodycon style. One in white and one in nude.

Shanaya Kapoor turns white lady

Budding Bollywood debutante Shanaya Kapoor is already a fashionista. Shanaya shared a picture in a ruched white outfit and flaunted her model-like poses.

Sara Ali Khan being dramatic

Sara Ali Khan is a forever drama queen. Not just in expression-wise but also when it comes to her outfits. Here's Sara in a black and white outfit

Ananya Panday's multi-coloured look

Ananya Panday is also turning up the heat with her choicest looks. Ananya loves bodycon and ruched dresses. Here are two of the prettiest ruched outfits donned by Ananya.

Khushi Kapoor flaunts her petite frame

Bollywood debutante Khushi Kapoor is a petite beauty. Here's the actress in a printed chocolate ruched dress. Khushi will be seen in The Archies on Netflix.

Kriti Sanon is an ethereal beauty

Adipurush, Ganapath beauty Kriti Sanon has also experimented in ruched outfits. Here are two of Kriti's ruched looks. Ain't she a beauty?

Alia Bhatt is forever DIVA

Darlings and Brahmastra beauty Alia is a gorgeous DIVA. Here are two very opposite in style ruched dresses Alia wore on different occasions. She rocked both!

Palak Tiwari is a budding DIVA

Palak Tiwari is also a Bollywood aspirant. Here are some of the times when Palak flaunted her figure in ruched dresses.

