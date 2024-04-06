Deepika Padukone and 10 other Bollywood actresses with highest box-office collections

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2024

Katrina Kaif has starred in 34 movies and achieved a cumulative box office collection of 3,130 Cr.

Deepika Padukone's filmography consists of 26 movies, with a total box office collection of 2,901 Cr.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared in 51 movies, garnering a total box office collection of 2,447 Cr.

Alia Bhatt has acted in 16 movies and accumulated a total box office collection of 1,800 Cr.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in 41 movies, amassing a total box office collection of 1,603 Cr.

Anushka Sharma has starred in 18 movies, with a total box office collection of 1,539 Cr.

Sonakshi Sinha's filmography includes 23 movies, resulting in a total box office collection of 1,314 Cr.

Shraddha Kapoor has appeared in 18 movies, with a total box office collection of 1,311 Cr.

Jacqueline Fernandez has acted in 19 movies, accumulating a total box office collection of 1,308 Cr.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has starred in 19 movies, achieving a total box office collection of 1,259 Cr.

