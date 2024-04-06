Deepika Padukone and 10 other Bollywood actresses with highest box-office collections
Katrina Kaif has starred in 34 movies and achieved a cumulative box office collection of 3,130 Cr.
Deepika Padukone's filmography consists of 26 movies, with a total box office collection of 2,901 Cr.
Kareena Kapoor Khan has appeared in 51 movies, garnering a total box office collection of 2,447 Cr.
Alia Bhatt has acted in 16 movies and accumulated a total box office collection of 1,800 Cr.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in 41 movies, amassing a total box office collection of 1,603 Cr.
Anushka Sharma has starred in 18 movies, with a total box office collection of 1,539 Cr.
Sonakshi Sinha's filmography includes 23 movies, resulting in a total box office collection of 1,314 Cr.
Shraddha Kapoor has appeared in 18 movies, with a total box office collection of 1,311 Cr.
Jacqueline Fernandez has acted in 19 movies, accumulating a total box office collection of 1,308 Cr.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has starred in 19 movies, achieving a total box office collection of 1,259 Cr.
