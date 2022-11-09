Naina Talwar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Young girls are inspired by the nerdy Naina who matures from a shy girl to a confident woman in the movie.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Deepika as Mastani in Bajirao Mastani

The actress stepped into the visionary role of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Mastani. S

Piku

Deepika looked simple and her role was associated with all working women. She was real with her role.

Tara Maheshwari in Tamasha

This was one of Deepika's finest roles. Her emotional portrayal of Tara won her praise.

Deepika Padukone as queen Padmaavati in Padmavat

The actress represented the Mewar queen beautifully who was known for her intelligence and courage.

Alisha Khanna in Gehraiyaan

The actress is the soul of the movie. The movie revolved around topics of infidelity and Alisha evoked humanity through her role.

Malti Agarwal in Chhapaak

The actress played the role of Laxmi Agarwal who was an acid attack victim survivor. She showed the social issue sensitively.

Veronica in Cocktail

Deepika's character was unconventional and way ahead of her time. She beautifully showcased the innocence of her character.

Meenamma in Chennai Express

Deepika's dialogues became viral from the film like her comic scenes from this movie.

Shantipriya in Om Shanti Om

The actress played the role of Shantipriya in the movie. It was well-loved by all.

