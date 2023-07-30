Deepika Padukone and more top 10 Bollywood stars who stay away from alcohol

These Bollywood celebs are non-drinkers and avoid alcohol

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan

For health reasons, Amitabh Bachchan stays away from alcohol.

John Abraham

John Abraham is a teetotaler.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is a non alcoholic.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff follows a disciplined lifestyle and doesn’t intake alcohol.

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra stays away from smoke and drinks

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar lives a healthy lifestyle and doesn’t drink alcohol.

Siddharth Malhotra

Siddharth Malhotra maintains a healthy lifestyle.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha too believes in healthy life and avoiding alcohol.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood is health conscious and alcohol is a strict no.

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan follows in the footsteps of his father.

