Deepika Padukone and more Top 10 highest grossing actresses in Bollywood

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023

Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut charges Rs. 15 to 27 crores for her role in a film.

Alia Bhatt reportedly charges Rs. 10 to 20 crores for a film.

Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif reportedly charges Rs. 15 to 21 crores for a film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly charges Rs. 10 to 12 crores for a film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly charges Rs. 8 to 18 crores for a film.

Deepika Padukone reportedly charges Rs. 15 to 30 crores for a film.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly charges Rs. 15 to 40 crores for a film.

Shraddha Kapoor reportedly charges Rs. 7 to 15 crores for a film.

Anushka Sharma reportedly charges Rs 7 to Rs 10 crore per film.

Vidya Balan reportedly charges Rs. 8 to 14 crores.

