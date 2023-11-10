Deepika Padukone and more Top 10 highest grossing actresses in Bollywood
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Reportedly, Kangana Ranaut charges Rs. 15 to 27 crores for her role in a film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt reportedly charges Rs. 10 to 20 crores for a film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 actress Katrina Kaif reportedly charges Rs. 15 to 21 crores for a film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly charges Rs. 10 to 12 crores for a film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly charges Rs. 8 to 18 crores for a film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone reportedly charges Rs. 15 to 30 crores for a film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra Jonas reportedly charges Rs. 15 to 40 crores for a film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor reportedly charges Rs. 7 to 15 crores for a film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma reportedly charges Rs 7 to Rs 10 crore per film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan reportedly charges Rs. 8 to 14 crores.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 lesser known films that are a must watch on Amazon Prime Video
Find Out More