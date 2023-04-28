Bollywood's Top 10 dusky beauties who make hearts skip a beat
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2023
Deepika Padukone with her debut Om Shanti Om created magic and her latest offering Pathaan has made her more iconic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta became Miss India International in 2007 and has been loved for Rustom, Total Dhamaal to name a few.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bipasha Basu despite being dark-skinned has done good movies like Jism, No Entry, Phir Hera Pheri, Race and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lara Dutta was seen in Don 2 and this dusky beauty is loved a lot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Konkona Sen Sharma has been Bollywood's most talented and dusky beauty bagging two National Awards.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chitrangada Singh has always spread her magic in Desi Boyz, Yeh Saali Zindagi to name a few.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha was called as Kaali, Bhaddi but she grabbed the National Award for Best Actress for Umrao Jaan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol has been one of the most loved Bollywood stars. Her movies ‘Baazigar’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge’, to name a few gave her a lot of fame.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vidya Balan has been the most talented stars with The Dirty Picture, Ishqiya in her kitty.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sushmita Sen has never used fairness creams but still won Femina Miss India and did blockbuster movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 TV actresses who flaunt cleavage in bold outfits: Hina, Ankita, Tejasswi and more
Find Out More