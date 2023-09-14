Deepika Padukone in Jawan and other Top 10 most impactful cameos ever

Check out cameos in movies that left the audience impressed and howSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Deepika Padukone's brief role as Aishwarya Rathore left fans wanting for more.
Sushant Singh Rajput's cameo in PK left fans only wanting for more.
SRK's cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was so impactful that his one dialouge became iconic.
Ajay Devgn had a powerful cameo in RRR and Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Kartik Aaryan's cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar left fans in a frenzy.
It was a treat for fans when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reunited in Pathaan for few minutes.
Sanjay Dutt stole the show playing a brief role of Adheera in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2.
Salman Khan's cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the most loved character.
It was difficult to take off eyes from Irrfan Khan's brief role in Haider.
Fans say Ranbir Kapoor took the limelight in Govinda Naam Mera.
