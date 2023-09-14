Deepika Padukone in Jawan and other Top 10 most impactful cameos ever

Check out cameos in movies that left the audience impressed and how

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Deepika Padukone - Jawan

Deepika Padukone’s brief role as Aishwarya Rathore left fans wanting for more.

Sushant Singh Rajput - PK

Sushant Singh Rajput’s cameo in PK left fans only wanting for more.

Shah Rukh Khan - Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

SRK’s cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was so impactful that his one dialouge became iconic.

Ajay Devgn - RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi

Ajay Devgn had a powerful cameo in RRR and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kartik Aaryan - Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

Kartik Aaryan’s cameo in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar left fans in a frenzy.

Salman Khan - Pathaan

It was a treat for fans when Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan reunited in Pathaan for few minutes.

Sanjay Dutt - KGF 2

Sanjay Dutt stole the show playing a brief role of Adheera in Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2.

Salman Khan - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Salman Khan’s cameo in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the most loved character.

Irrfan Khan - Haider

It was difficult to take off eyes from Irrfan Khan’s brief role in Haider.

Ranbir Kapoor - Govinda Naam Mera

Fans say Ranbir Kapoor took the limelight in Govinda Naam Mera.

