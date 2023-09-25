Deepika Padukone in Jawan, Shah Rukh in Rocketry; actors who didn’t charge fees for their cameos in films

Deepika Padukone took nothing as her fee in Jawan. Bharti Singh reveals she and her husband Harsh did a cameo for free in Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Deepika Padukone

The actress worked in Jawan for free, and it was her way of expressing love to Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bharti Singh

The comedian revealed how she and her husband didn’t charge fees for their cameo in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan

R. Madhavan hailed King Khan for charging nothing for his cameo in Rocketry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar

Akshay, who had a small yet significant part in OMG 2, worked for free in the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor

The actress didn't charge a penny for her cameo in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rani Mukerji

Rani, who had an extended cameo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum, worked for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Salman Khan

The superstar had an interesting cameo in the Katrina Kaif starrer Tees Maar Khan; he charged nothing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

The actress did an item called Chikni Chameli for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo did a Fevicol song for her in Dabangg 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor

Not only camped, but there are actors who did a full-fledged film for free; RK did Tu Jhooti Main Makkar for free.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor

Vishal's Bhardwaj directorial Haider had Shahid Kapoor in the lead, and he charged zero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Amitabh Bachchan

Big B didn't charge fees for Black.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3 leaked: Salman Khan jail break scene goes viral, netizens can't keep calm 

 

 Find Out More