Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress on Top 10 most scientifically beautiful women list

Deepika Padukone makes it to the Top 10 most scientifically beautiful women list, No other Bollywood actress could reach this level.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2023
Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress on this list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone makes the list in the ninth position, and there is no other Indian beauty on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, the list was prepared by Dr. Julian De Silva, who is an expert in advanced facial cosmetic and plastic surgery in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per the list and research, Deepika has the most perfect face, and the percentage is 91.22.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports suggest that the list includes Hollywood beauties like Bella Hadid and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jodie Corner is in the number one position with 94.52 percent, followed by Bella Hadid with 94.35 percent and Zendaya with 94.37 percent.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Zendaya, of Spider-Man fame, is in second place with a 94.37 percentage, beating Bella Hadid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Beyoncé marks the number 4 position with a 92.44 percentage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kim gets 91.28 percent, beating Deepika to be in the 8th position.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are hailing this beauty, as no other Indian actress is on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!