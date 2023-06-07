Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress on Top 10 most scientifically beautiful women list

Deepika Padukone makes it to the Top 10 most scientifically beautiful women list, No other Bollywood actress could reach this level.

Manisha Mandal

Jun 07, 2023

Deepika Padukone is in the top 10 for being the most scientifically beautiful women.

Deepika Padukone is the only Indian actress on this list.

Deepika Padukone ranks 9 in this Top 10 list.

Deepika Padukone makes the list in the ninth position, and there is no other Indian beauty on the list.

Deepika Padukone is the most scientifically beautiful woman.

Reportedly, the list was prepared by Dr. Julian De Silva, who is an expert in advanced facial cosmetic and plastic surgery in London.

Deepika Padukone has the perfect face.

As per the list and research, Deepika has the most perfect face, and the percentage is 91.22.

Deepika Padukone shares the list with these beauties.

Reports suggest that the list includes Hollywood beauties like Bella Hadid and more.

Top 3 on the list of the most scientifically beautiful women

Jodie Corner is in the number one position with 94.52 percent, followed by Bella Hadid with 94.35 percent and Zendaya with 94.37 percent.

Zendaya is in the second position.

Zendaya, of Spider-Man fame, is in second place with a 94.37 percentage, beating Bella Hadid.

Beyoncé is in the fourth position.

Beyoncé marks the number 4 position with a 92.44 percentage.

Kim Kardarshian beats Deepika Padukone to be in this position on the list.

Kim gets 91.28 percent, beating Deepika to be in the 8th position.

Deepika Padukone wins fans hearts.

Fans are hailing this beauty, as no other Indian actress is on the list.

