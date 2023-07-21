Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs who turned heads at Manish Malhotra show

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023

Manish Malhotra hosted a Bridal Couture 2023 fashion show on 20th July in Mumbai.

Several celebrities graced the show in their most stylish way.

Deepika Padukone is all smiles as Ranveer Singh walks the ramp.

Rakul Preet Singh slayed in black & white chess print lehenga.

Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in a heavily embroidered multi-color co-ord set.

Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a black high-neck net gown.

Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous as always.

Shriya Saran looked stunning in a multi coloured high-slit gown.

Kajol dazzles in a pink sequence saree worth Rs 2.25 lakh.

Kajol arrived with her sister Tanisha Mukerji.

Arjun Kapoor arrived at the event with his sister Anshula Kapoor.

Rhea Chakraborty styled a rose gold pretty saree.

Neha Sharma set fashion goals in a short off-shoulder dress with a matching jacket.

Huma Qureshi stunned in a slit dress with a matching jacket.

