Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and more Bollywood celebs who turned heads at Manish Malhotra show
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 21, 2023
Manish Malhotra hosted a Bridal Couture 2023 fashion show on 20th July in Mumbai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Several celebrities graced the show in their most stylish way.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone is all smiles as Ranveer Singh walks the ramp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rakul Preet Singh slayed in black & white chess print lehenga.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in a heavily embroidered multi-color co-ord set.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor turned heads in a black high-neck net gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi looked gorgeous as always.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shriya Saran looked stunning in a multi coloured high-slit gown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol dazzles in a pink sequence saree worth Rs 2.25 lakh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol arrived with her sister Tanisha Mukerji.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor arrived at the event with his sister Anshula Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rhea Chakraborty styled a rose gold pretty saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Sharma set fashion goals in a short off-shoulder dress with a matching jacket.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Huma Qureshi stunned in a slit dress with a matching jacket.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bollywood celebs at Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture
Find Out More