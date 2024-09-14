Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif: Actresses who said NO to dating post heartbreaks

Deepika Padukone is currently the most talked about celebrity. She is married to Ranveer Singh and recently welcomed a baby girl.
However, Deepika has been through many difficult relationships and she had said that she did take a break post heartbreaks.
Janhvi Kapoor's dating life has also been in the news and she had once said that she decided to stay single for atleast two years after heartbreaks. She also told Shanaya Kapoor that she felt so as no one deserves her company.
Janhvi is reportedly dating Shikhar Pahariya now.
Katrina Kaif is happily married to Vicky Kaushal right now. She was earlier dating Ranbir Kapoor.
However, post her break up with Ranbir, she stayed away from relationships.
Lady Gaga once spoke to The Daily Mail and said that she decided to stay single as she did not have any time to know anyone.
She further asked everyone to be comfortable with their choices.
Halle Berry had said that she is taking time to heal after breakup. She spoke in an interview with Marie Claire about taking the three year break.
She spoke about after her split from ex-husband Olivier Martinez. She revealed how she was engaging in self-reflection, taking therapies and even came to India to attend meditations.
Suki Waterhouse took a six months break from relationships before she started dating Robert Pattinson.
She revealed how that period gave her peace and she was away from chaos.
