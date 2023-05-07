Top 10 Bollywood celebs who didn't have parents' support
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2023
Kangana Ranaut left her home at a young age to pursue her acting career.
Radhika Apte’s father didn’t approve of her acting dream in fact called it a brainless occupation.
Irfan Khan’s family was never happy about him stepping into the film business.
Surprisingly, Saif Ali Khan didn’t approve Sara Ali Khan’s decision of becoming an actor.
Deepika Padukone went against her father’s wish for her to become a badminton player.
Despite being from a film family, Aamir Khan’s parents opposed him to do acting.
Karishma Kapoor broke the stereotype of Kapoor Family females not working in films.
Mallika Sherawat ran away from home to become an actor after her parents disapproved of her wish.
Pankaj Tripathi started his acting career late as his father wanted him to become a doctor.
Neha Dhupia’s parents never wanted her to become an actor.
