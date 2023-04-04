Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more stars who did bold scenes after marriage

There are many Bollywood heroines who did steamy scenes even after marriage. Take a look at the same right here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023
The actress did a bold scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress was seen doing many bold scenes even before she got married.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After getting married to Saif Ali Khan she did many bold scenes in movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress romanced Aamir Khan in Fanaa after marrying Ajay Devgn.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post marrying Sidharth Roy Kapur she did many bold scenes in Bollywood films.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After marrying Ranveer Singh she did sexy bold scenes with Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Dedh Ishqiya she had done intimate scenes and had done a lot too in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After her marriage she was seen doing bold scenes in Family Man 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She married Daniel Webwer and did bold scenes in Jism 2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She is married to Benedict Taylor and was seen doing bold scenes with Adil Hussain in Parched.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!