Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more stars who did bold scenes after marriage

There are many Bollywood heroines who did steamy scenes even after marriage. Take a look at the same right here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The actress did a bold scene with Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Chitrangda Singh

The actress was seen doing many bold scenes even before she got married.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

After getting married to Saif Ali Khan she did many bold scenes in movies.

Kajol Devgan

The actress romanced Aamir Khan in Fanaa after marrying Ajay Devgn.

Vidya Balan

Post marrying Sidharth Roy Kapur she did many bold scenes in Bollywood films.

Deepika Padukone

After marrying Ranveer Singh she did sexy bold scenes with Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Gehraiyaan.

Madhuri Dixit

In Dedh Ishqiya she had done intimate scenes and had done a lot too in the past.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

After her marriage she was seen doing bold scenes in Family Man 2.

Sunny Leone

She married Daniel Webwer and did bold scenes in Jism 2.

Radhika Apte

She is married to Benedict Taylor and was seen doing bold scenes with Adil Hussain in Parched.

