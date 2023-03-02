Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more actresses who performed own stunts in movies

There are many Bollywood heroines like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif who love to do their own stunts in films. Check out the full list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2023

Kangana Ranaut

She was seen performing stunts in Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi, Dhaakad to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

The diva in Pathaan was seen doing all the action scenes by her own self.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

The actress in Tiger, Phantom was seen doing her own action stunts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor

The actress was seen doing a daredevil stunt on her own for an advertisement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha

She was seen giving punches and jumping out of vehicles in Akira.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She was seen showing her bold side in Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar and Jazbaa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jacqueline Fernandez

In Race 2 she did her own fighting scene against Saif Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anushka Sharma

In NH10 she was seen doing her own action stunts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taapsee Pannu

The actress for Naam Shabana learnt judo reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhuri Dixit

The actress was seen doing her own action scenes in Gulaab Girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mrunal Thakur owns costly bags; check out collection

 

 Find Out More