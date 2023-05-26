Ranbir Kapoor's relationship history before marrying Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor dated Deepika Padukone whom he met on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir reportedly even dated Katrina Kaif whom he met on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reports state that Ranbir Kapoor dated Avantika Malik before he did his Bollywood debut.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nandita Mahtani's affair with Ranbir grabbed the limelight as she was 10 years older than him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly Ranbir came close to Sonam Kapoor on the sets of Sawariya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra's love affair with Ranbir started after they met on the sets of Anjaana Anjani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir grabbed the limelight when he was rumoured to be dating Rockstar co-star Nargis Fakhri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir was also reportedly spotted with Kingfisher Calendar girl Angela Jonsson.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ameesha Patel was seen with Ranbir Kapor many times reportedly after he broke up with Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shruti Haasan was allegedly rumoured to be dating Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor has been the heart-throb of many Bollywood actresses.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir is known happily married to Alia Bhatt and also has a daughter named Raha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
