Top 10 Bollywood stars who got 'Pyaar mein dhoka'

There have been many Bollywood stars who got cheated by their partners in relationships. Check out the list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone got cheated in love by her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was cheated on by Ranbir Kapoor.

Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan reportedly committed suicide after she came to know Sooraj Pancholi cheated on her.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut revealed that Hrithik Roshan had cheated on her.

Rekha

Rekha fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan who left her for Jaya Bachchan.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt reportedly loved Madhuri Dixit but their relationship broke.

John Abraham

John Abraham dated Bipasha Basu for many years before things turned bad between them.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty got cheated on by Akshay Kumar.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was left by Kareena Kapoor Khan for Saif Ali Khan.

Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan was reportedly cheated by Big B for Rekha.

Not happy

Not every Bollywood star had a happily ever after in their relationships.

Breakup

Their breakup in the past taught them a lot about their relationship.

