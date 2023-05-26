Top 10 Bollywood stars who got 'Pyaar mein dhoka'

There have been many Bollywood stars who got cheated by their partners in relationships. Check out the list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2023
Deepika Padukone got cheated in love by her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif was cheated on by Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jiah Khan reportedly committed suicide after she came to know Sooraj Pancholi cheated on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut revealed that Hrithik Roshan had cheated on her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rekha fell in love with Amitabh Bachchan who left her for Jaya Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Dutt reportedly loved Madhuri Dixit but their relationship broke.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham dated Bipasha Basu for many years before things turned bad between them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty got cheated on by Akshay Kumar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor was left by Kareena Kapoor Khan for Saif Ali Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaya Bachchan was reportedly cheated by Big B for Rekha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not every Bollywood star had a happily ever after in their relationships.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Their breakup in the past taught them a lot about their relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!