Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and other Top 10 Bollywood actresses and their upcoming new movies

Here is a list of upcoming movies of Bollywood heroines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 25, 2023
Katrina Kaif is gearing up for Tiger 3 and the next film in the pipeline is Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.
Deepika Padukone's next films are Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, and Singham Again with Ajay Devgan.
Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for Tejas set to release on 27th October and next in the pipeline is Emergency.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming movie is The Crew co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu.
Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Jigra which is co produced by her production house Eternal Sunshine.
Taapsee Pannu will be next seen in Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
Janhvi Kapoor who was last seen in Badla has sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.
Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movies are Metro In Dino, Murder Mubarak and Are Watan Mere Watan.
Kriti Sanon whose latest film Ganapath is running in theatres has Housefull 5 and The Crew in kitty.
Anushka Sharma's upcoming new movie is a sports biographical Chakda Express.
