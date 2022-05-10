Leggy lasses of Bollywood

Here is a look at Bollywood divas who have perfectly toned and sexy legs.

Nikita Thakkar

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is at the top on this list.

Malaika Arora

Fitness freak Malaika Arora has perfectly toned legs.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is hotness personified in this picture.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is among the most sensational divas of recent times.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is sexy and she knows it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan puts in great efforts to stay fit always.

Lisa Haydon

No one can beat Lisa Haydon at being sexy.

