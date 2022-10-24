Bollywood actresses have some of the best legs in the world and most don’t mind flaunting them. Here’s who Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor and others showcase their shapely legs in thigh-high slits…Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone can make anyone green with envy (pun intended) in that gown.Source: Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra has got to have flaunted the boldest of all thigh-high slits.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor rocks anything, but especially rocks thigh-high slits.Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan looks deadly in black, with her slit climbing up.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt and only Alia Bhatt could bring such a cute flavour to a black, thigh-high slit gown.Source: Bollywood
Nora Fatehi oozes sex appeal, but seldom more than when she flaunts a thigh-high slit.Source: Bollywood
Ditto for Disha Patani, whose sex appeal is personified in a thigh-high slit.Source: Bollywood
Wow, Urvashi Rautela does leave little to the imagination in a thigh-high slitSource: Bollywood
Kiara Advani is usually not one for thigh-high slits, but when she dons them, she slays them.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!