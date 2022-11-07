Bollywood actresses scream style in every move they make, every breath they take, but even among them, there are those like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and others who accentuate their style with the right accessories, especially some of the trendiest sunglasses...Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone's oversized sunglasses really bring out her face, don't they?Source: Bollywood
Ditto for Kareena Kapoor Khan in her oversized sunglasses.Source: Bollywood
On the other hand, elder sister Karisma Kapoor goes one step further with her oversized shades, but rocks them all the same.Source: Bollywood
While Priyanka Chopra's miniature shades perfectly distinguish her features.Source: Bollywood
The shape of Rani Mukerji's shades is similar to that of Priyanka Chopra, but the hue and size is ideal for her countenance.Source: Bollywood
Vidya Balan really knows how to groove in retro shades.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora slays it and how in these traditional aviator sunglasses.Source: Bollywood
Likewise, for Katrina Kaif, who also rocks it, aviator style, with the orange tint really bringing out her skin tone.Source: Bollywood
Finally, Kajol opts for a different kind of traditional sunglasses – the round shape, and it's ideal for her visage.Source: Bollywood
