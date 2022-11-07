Bollywood actresses sunglasses pics

Bollywood actresses scream style in every move they make, every breath they take, but even among them, there are those like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan and others who accentuate their style with the right accessories, especially some of the trendiest sunglasses...

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's oversized sunglasses really bring out her face, don't they?

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor

Ditto for Kareena Kapoor Khan in her oversized sunglasses.

Source: Bollywood

Karisma Kapoor

On the other hand, elder sister Karisma Kapoor goes one step further with her oversized shades, but rocks them all the same.

Source: Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra

While Priyanka Chopra's miniature shades perfectly distinguish her features.

Source: Bollywood

Rani Mukerji

The shape of Rani Mukerji's shades is similar to that of Priyanka Chopra, but the hue and size is ideal for her countenance.

Source: Bollywood

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan really knows how to groove in retro shades.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora slays it and how in these traditional aviator sunglasses.

Source: Bollywood

Katrina Kaif

Likewise, for Katrina Kaif, who also rocks it, aviator style, with the orange tint really bringing out her skin tone.

Source: Bollywood

Kajol

Finally, Kajol opts for a different kind of traditional sunglasses – the round shape, and it's ideal for her visage.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Madalsa Sharma, Hina Khan and more telly stars in sultry blouses

 Find Out More