Top 10 actresses who were told to get plastic surgery done

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone reportedly was advised to do breast implants at the age of 18.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was advised to do boob job, fix her butt and get a jaw surgery done.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly was told to do nose surgery.

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam reportedly was told to do a nose surgery.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan was told to do surgery to be in a particular shape.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra was asked to do jaw surgery.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta reportedly was told to do skin lightening.

Sonali Sehgal

Sonali Sehgal reportedly was told to undergo body transformation.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte was told to do breast implants and nose surgery.

Minissha Lamba

Minissha Lamba was told to do surgery and look pretty.

