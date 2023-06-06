Top 10 actresses who were told to get plastic surgery done

Take a look at the list of celebrities who were told to go under the knife.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023
Deepika Padukone reportedly was advised to do breast implants at the age of 18.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra was advised to do boob job, fix her butt and get a jaw surgery done.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jacqueline Fernandez reportedly was told to do nose surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam reportedly was told to do a nose surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Madan was told to do surgery to be in a particular shape.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya Malhotra was asked to do jaw surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Esha Gupta reportedly was told to do skin lightening.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sonali Sehgal reportedly was told to undergo body transformation.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte was told to do breast implants and nose surgery.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Minissha Lamba was told to do surgery and look pretty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
There have been many stars who were told to do plastic surgeries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Many Bollywood stars have undergone surgeries in the past.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!