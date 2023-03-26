Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and more Bollywood couples who fought in public

There have been many couples who have often lost their calm in the public. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many more stars are there, check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The pair has confessed to fighting as feel else their relationship would be very boring.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

During the promotions of Bajirao Mastani, Deepika was trying to answer a question and Ranveer was interrupting. She got angry at him.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Aaliya

The actor and his estranged wife have been fighting an ugly battle for a long time.

Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra

Reportedly the duo have fought a lot in the public.

Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor

The actress had once revealed that she used to have ugly fights with Rishi.

Preity Zinta-Ness Wadia

Preity had reportedly filed a case of molestation against Ness.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

The pair was once seen at Mumbai airport and were seen rushing to the car exit parking.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

When Shahid once hugged Vaani Kapoor in front of Mira she was seen getting jealous.

Anushka Sharma- Virat Kohli

The actress once lost her calm during the screening of Sachin: A Billion Dreams movie, when Virat told her to join her.

Bipasha Basu- Karan Singh Grover

The pair was once in the car and did not even look at one another when paps clicked them.

