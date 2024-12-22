Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and others who became parents in 2024

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 22, 2024

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh this year.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal joined the girl parents club in Bollywood this year.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra welcoemd their daughter this year and are on the cloud nine these days.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second baby Akaay into this world.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur are parents to baby boy, Vardaan.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh Sajnani are parents to daughter Shukar A Sajnani.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal welcomed their first child a baby girl named Lara on June 3

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar are parents to a baby boy named Vedavid.

