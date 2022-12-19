Katrina Kaif

The actress loves to exercise and her toned abs and hot legs are the proof of the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Priyanka Chopra

The ex-Miss World is blessed with a great figure. She never shies away from the camera to flaunt the same.

Jacqueline Fernandez

She is the perfect combination of hotness and cuteness. She has one of the sexiest figures.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

One of the hottest Bollywood stars, Kareena had put on weight after pregnancy but she is back to shape, now.

Deepika Padukone

She is one of the hottest Bollywood stars who is known for having a sleek body and sexy legs.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

She has already made a mark in the industry and is also known for showcasing her sexy legs all the time.

Malaika Arora

The diva who will be reaching 50 looks hot and sexy yet. It is all because of Yoga.

Shilpa Shetty

Her fit body is proof of her dedication towards fitness. Shilpa likes to do Yoga which keeps her fit.

Anushka Sharma

She is the perfect inspiration for any woman who wants to have a toned body and get sexy legs.

Nora Fatehi

The star is known for doing lunges, squats and box jumps reportedly for getting those toned legs.

