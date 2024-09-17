Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebrities and their favourite food dishes to try now
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 17, 2024
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebrities get food cravings and love to binge on their fav dishes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You should try these delicious food dishes now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan loves to eat chicken biryani made by his mother.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt likes to eat aloo sabzi and is a huge fan of potatoes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan eats samosas as a cheat day meal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan loves her perfect chhole bhature which she eats when not on a diet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday is a huge fan of butter chicken and cheese naan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif likes to eat paya and kadak pav with it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone loves to eat Rasam rice and it is her comfort food.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan likes to eat Grilled chicken and is a big-time foodie.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema and more OTT
Find Out More