Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebrities and their favourite food dishes to try now

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 17, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood celebrities get food cravings and love to binge on their fav dishes.

Salman Khan loves to eat chicken biryani made by his mother.

Alia Bhatt likes to eat aloo sabzi and is a huge fan of potatoes.

Hrithik Roshan eats samosas as a cheat day meal.

Sara Ali Khan loves her perfect chhole bhature which she eats when not on a diet.

Ananya Panday is a huge fan of butter chicken and cheese naan.

Katrina Kaif likes to eat paya and kadak pav with it.

Deepika Padukone loves to eat Rasam rice and it is her comfort food.

Shah Rukh Khan likes to eat Grilled chicken and is a big-time foodie.

