Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebs who are neighbours

A look at Bollywood celebs who are neighboursSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma live in the same building.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion Mannat is on the same road as Salman Khan Galaxy apartment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have lately shifted near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn is a neighbour of Amitabh Bachchan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor are close friends and they live nearby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan and veteran actress Waheeda Rehman are neighbours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Arjun Kapoor reportedly live near Malaika Arora’s home in Bandra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor stays in the same area in Juhu, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor both stays in Lokhandwala Complex of Andheri West, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan live nearby in Juhu, Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!