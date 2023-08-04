Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebs who are neighbours

A look at Bollywood celebs who are neighbours

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma live in the same building.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s mansion Mannat is on the same road as Salman Khan Galaxy apartment.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have lately shifted near Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat.

Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

Ajay Devgn is a neighbour of Amitabh Bachchan.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor are close friends and they live nearby.

Salman Khan and Waheeda Rehman

Salman Khan and veteran actress Waheeda Rehman are neighbours.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor reportedly live near Malaika Arora’s home in Bandra.

Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty and Shraddha Kapoor stays in the same area in Juhu, Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor both stays in Lokhandwala Complex of Andheri West, Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan

Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan live nearby in Juhu, Mumbai.

