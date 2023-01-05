Deepika Padukone shares the best on-screen chemistry with these stars

From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone has the best on screen chemistry with these stars.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and hubby Ranveer Singh's chemistry is the best.

Source: Bollywood

Bajirao Mastani

They were a hit in Bajirao Mastani too.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor made for a HIT couple on-screen.

Source: Bollywood

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Even post breakup, they nailed it in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan remain to be the most loved on-screen jodi.

Source: Bollywood

Chennai Express

Deepika and SRK's Chennai Express was a blockbuster.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi

Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry was worth watching Gehraiyaan.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail and more.

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor's chemistry in Padmaavat impressed all.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rashmika Mandanna has the most magical eyes and we got proof

 

 Find Out More