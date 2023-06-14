Top actresses' divorce rumours that shocked fans

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2023

Deepika Padukone was rumored to be taking separation from Ranveer Singh.

Deepika was seen ignoring Ranveer's hand at a sports event in Mumbai

Shilpa Shetty was rumored to be divorcing Raj Kundra.

She put an end to the speculation.

Speculations started doing rounds after fans spotted Abhishek’s absence from most of the events that Aishwarya attended.

Aishwarya mostly was seen alone with her daughter Aradhya which left netizens concerned..

Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan’s relationship reportedly reached an ugly state because of his involvement with Priyanka Chopra.

Gauri reportedly was so upset that she wanted to divorce SRK.

Kajol Devgan deleted all her Instagram posts and announced a break from social media which worried her fans.

Kajol in her post wrote that she was facing a tough time in her life and fans were worried about her personal life.

These stars were rumored to be separated.

Thankfully these stars did not separate.

