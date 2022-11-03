Bollywood actresses in village roles

Our Bollywood actresses look good in whatever they wear, be it on screen or off screen. So, why should it be any different when they portray hot village belles in their movies.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Deepika Padukone in Chennai Express

Deepika Padukone was the quintessential, modern-day, South village belle in Chennai Express.

Source: Bollywood

Kriti Sanon in Mimi

Kriti Sanon was a revelation in Mimi for her performance and how hot she looked as a village girl.

Source: Bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor in Stree

Shraddha Kapoor rarely has looked as good as she did as a rural gal in Stree.

Source: Bollywood

Alia Bhatt in RRR

Alia Bhatt made the most of her cameo in RRR, nailing the ‘cute, village girl’ look to the T.

Source: Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia in Babli Bouncer

Tamannah was as bubbly as she was a firecracker as a village belle in Babli Bouncer.

Source: Bollywood

Hema Malini in Seeta Aur Geeta

Coming to yesteryear heroines, Hema Malini has got to top the list in Seeta Aur Geeta.

Source: Bollywood

Sridevi in Nagina

Sridevi sizzled in every frame as a shape-shifting serpent from a village in Nagina.

Source: Bollywood

Vyjayanthimala in Madhumati

Vyjayanthimala, in and as Madhumati, was one of the first stars to play a desirable village girl.

Source: Bollywood

Rekha in Mr Natwarlal

Rekha became every man’s dream after appearing as a village sire in Mr. Natwarlal

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra's best boss woman outfits we can't get over

 Find Out More