Our Bollywood actresses look good in whatever they wear, be it on screen or off screen. So, why should it be any different when they portray hot village belles in their movies.Source: Bollywood
Deepika Padukone was the quintessential, modern-day, South village belle in Chennai Express.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon was a revelation in Mimi for her performance and how hot she looked as a village girl.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor rarely has looked as good as she did as a rural gal in Stree.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt made the most of her cameo in RRR, nailing the ‘cute, village girl’ look to the T.Source: Bollywood
Tamannah was as bubbly as she was a firecracker as a village belle in Babli Bouncer.Source: Bollywood
Coming to yesteryear heroines, Hema Malini has got to top the list in Seeta Aur Geeta.Source: Bollywood
Sridevi sizzled in every frame as a shape-shifting serpent from a village in Nagina.Source: Bollywood
Vyjayanthimala, in and as Madhumati, was one of the first stars to play a desirable village girl.Source: Bollywood
Rekha became every man’s dream after appearing as a village sire in Mr. NatwarlalSource: Bollywood
