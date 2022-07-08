Prabhas has some interesting films lined up and he will be seen romancing many Bollywood and South actresses.Source: Bollywood
Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush which is slated to release in January 2023.Source: Bollywood
Deepika and Prabhas will be seen together on the big screen in Project K.Source: Bollywood
Not just Deepika, but Prabhas starrer Project K also stars Disha Patani.Source: Bollywood
Shruti Haasan and Prabhas will be sharing screen space in one of the most awaited films Salaar.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Malavika and Prabhas will be seen in a movie titled Raja Deluxe.Source: Bollywood
According to reports, Rashmika will be seen opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!