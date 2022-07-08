Prabhas and his heroines in upcoming movies

Prabhas has some interesting films lined up and he will be seen romancing many Bollywood and South actresses.

Murtuza Iqbal

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be seen in Adipurush which is slated to release in January 2023.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika and Prabhas will be seen together on the big screen in Project K.

Disha Patani

Not just Deepika, but Prabhas starrer Project K also stars Disha Patani.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan and Prabhas will be sharing screen space in one of the most awaited films Salaar.

Malavika Mohanan

Reportedly, Malavika and Prabhas will be seen in a movie titled Raja Deluxe.

Rashmika Mandanna

According to reports, Rashmika will be seen opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit.

