Boss lady vibes

The actress was seen wearing a bubble gum pink coloured oversized pant-suit for the song launch of Current Laga Re, from Cirkus.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Long earrings

The actress completed her look with long earrings and looked totally glam in the same.

Source: Bollywood

Sleek ponytail

The pretty actress completed her look with a sleek ponytail and light makeup.

Source: Bollywood

Queen of entertainment

We are surely crushing over Deepika's this look in an all pink pantsuit.

Source: Bollywood

Stylish

The leggy lass always makes stylish appearances on the trailer and song launch events of her movies.

Source: Bollywood

Power of pink

Even in the song, Current Laga Re, the actress had worn a pretty pink traditional Bharatanatyam dress.

Source: Bollywood

Rare fact

Deepika and Rohit Shetty had last worked together in Chennai Express.

Source: Bollywood

About Cirkus

The movie also has Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.

Source: Bollywood

Current Laga Re

Rohit Shetty has released the first song from Cirkus which has Deepika with Ranveer Singh.

Source: Bollywood

Cirkus release date

Ranveer and Deepika's film will be releasing on December 23, 2022.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood stars who love snowfall

 Find Out More