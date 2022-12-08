The actress was seen wearing a bubble gum pink coloured oversized pant-suit for the song launch of Current Laga Re, from Cirkus.Source: Bollywood
The actress completed her look with long earrings and looked totally glam in the same.Source: Bollywood
The pretty actress completed her look with a sleek ponytail and light makeup.Source: Bollywood
We are surely crushing over Deepika's this look in an all pink pantsuit.Source: Bollywood
The leggy lass always makes stylish appearances on the trailer and song launch events of her movies.Source: Bollywood
Even in the song, Current Laga Re, the actress had worn a pretty pink traditional Bharatanatyam dress.Source: Bollywood
Deepika and Rohit Shetty had last worked together in Chennai Express.Source: Bollywood
The movie also has Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, and Varun Sharma in pivotal roles.Source: Bollywood
Rohit Shetty has released the first song from Cirkus which has Deepika with Ranveer Singh.Source: Bollywood
Ranveer and Deepika's film will be releasing on December 23, 2022.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!