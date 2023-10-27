Deepika Padukone talks about her personal struggles on Koffee with Karan 8

The new season of Koffee with Karan kicked off with star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and their secrets.

Bollywood Staff

Koffee with Karan

Koffee with Karan is a reality show where director Karan Johar invites celebrities for a little gossip.

The New Season

The new season which will be the eighth for the show has started airing

First Episode

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were invited for the first episode of the show

Battle with Anxiety

Both Karan Johar and Deepika revealed that they have suffered from severe anxiety attacks in the past.

Depression and Mental Health

Deepika revealed that she was and has been suffering from Depression.

Medications

The actress has also been taking medications for the same and mentioned that “It's work every day”.

Ranveer's Role

She also explained how her husband Ranveer has been helping and supporting her in this mental battle.

Secret Engagement

The couple also revealed that they got engaged in 2015 and kept it a secret from almost everyone.

Family Involvement

Deepika revealed that even her family didn’t know about the engagement until later when she revealed it during a family dinner.

Karan opens up

A warm start

The show saw a warm start to it with less gossip and more heartfelt talks which is always highly appreciated.

