Deepika Padukone talks about her personal struggles on Koffee with Karan 8

The new season of Koffee with Karan kicked off with star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh and their secrets.
Koffee with Karan is a reality show where director Karan Johar invites celebrities for a little gossip.
The new season which will be the eighth for the show has started airing
Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were invited for the first episode of the show
Both Karan Johar and Deepika revealed that they have suffered from severe anxiety attacks in the past.
Deepika revealed that she was and has been suffering from Depression.
The actress has also been taking medications for the same and mentioned that "It's work every day".
She also explained how her husband Ranveer has been helping and supporting her in this mental battle.
The couple also revealed that they got engaged in 2015 and kept it a secret from almost everyone.
Deepika revealed that even her family didn't know about the engagement until later when she revealed it during a family dinner.
The show saw a warm start to it with less gossip and more heartfelt talks which is always highly appreciated. Source: Bollywoodlife.com
