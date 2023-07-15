Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and more Bollywood stars who went overboard with kissing scenes
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 15, 2023
Tiger Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez went on kissing each other in A Flying Jatt, despite the director saying cut.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh could not stop being intimate reportedly on the sets of Ram Leela.
Vinod Khanna with Madhuri Dixit In Dayavan got so lost in the scene that he bit her lips.
Prem Nath could not control his emotions and found Faryal irresistible and forced himself on her.
Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in A Gentleman kept lip locking even after the director said cut.
Ruslaan Mumtaz with Chetana in Don’t Love You lost control and unzipped the actress’s dress, which made her dress fall instantly.
Ranbir Kapoor and Evelyn Sharma in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani went on being romantic despite the director saying cut reportedly.
Nargis Fakhri reportedly went on kissing Emraan Hashmi despite the director saying cut.
Hrithik and Rekha were caught on camera in an awkward moment at an award function,
Mahesh Bhatt-Pooja Bhatt reportedly shared a hot liplock for the debut of a magazine cover.
Over time we have seen several kissing scenes in Bollywood.
Some of the kissing creates a good impact to portray the love story.
