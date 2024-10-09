Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Top 10 Bollywood actresses' favourite luxury cars
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 09, 2024
Singham Again actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite luxury car is a Land Rover Defender SUV. The car costs at least Rs 1.2 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif is often seen in Land Rover Range Rover Vogue Long Wheelbase SUV, which is worth Rs 2.5 crore. It seems to be her all time favourite.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone has several cars but the luxury car that seems to be her favourite is Mercedes Benz GLS Maybach 600. It costs around Rs 3 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jigra star Alia Bhatt also has Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, which costs approximately Rs 3 crore. Her another favourite is Lexus' luxury minivan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2's Shraddha Kapoor's new favourite is Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which is worth Rs 4 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Animal star Triptii Dimri's favourite is Range Rover Sport SUV, which costs at least Rs 2 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Emergency star Kangana Ranaut owns several luxury SUVs, but her favourites are Mercedes Maybach and Range Rover SUVS, worth Rs 4 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dunki's Taapsee Pannu owns Mercedes Maybach GLS600 luxury SUV, worth more than Rs 3 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani's favourite is Land Rover Range Rover Sport SED, which is approximately worth Rs 3 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crew star Kriti Sanon is also fond of Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 luxury SUV, worth Rs 3 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Deepika Padukone in Singham Again, Divas who played fierce cops better than heroes in films
Find Out More